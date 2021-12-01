Dfpg Investments LLC Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.4% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,582,000 after buying an additional 365,590 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 663,137 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,130,000 after acquiring an additional 320,158 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,467,000 after acquiring an additional 92,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,817,000 after acquiring an additional 726,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

ZTS opened at $219.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $228.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

