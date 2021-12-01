iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Purchased by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,908 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for 24.8% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $62,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,061,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,365,000 after purchasing an additional 143,670 shares during the period. Independent Order of Foresters increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 1,425,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 830,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 748,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,604,000 after purchasing an additional 69,038 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,622,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $105.04. 42,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,122. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.10. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $82.28 and a one year high of $107.96.

