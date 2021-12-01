Brokerages Set Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Target Price at $4.50

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AFLYY shares. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a €4.50 ($5.11) price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of AFLYY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. 121,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,901. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $6.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

