Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 35,468 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 888.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGS stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.99. 790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,684. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.79 and a 200 day moving average of $178.13. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $207.09. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,565.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

