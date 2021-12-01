Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,161 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $13,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 554,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,628,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,998,000 after acquiring an additional 180,196 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 880,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,563,000 after acquiring an additional 77,950 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,151,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares during the period.

Shares of IXUS stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,686. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.10. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $64.15 and a 12-month high of $75.53.

