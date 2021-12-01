iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.25. 327,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,977,049. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.03. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

