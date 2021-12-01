CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 625 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,539 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $4,989,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $3,719,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

NYSE:ABT opened at $125.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.32 and a one year high of $131.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.91. The stock has a market cap of $222.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,502 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

