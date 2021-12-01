NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $88.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.03. The company has a market capitalization of $170.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

