Farmers Trust Co. Has $383,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,298,000 after purchasing an additional 126,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,347,000 after purchasing an additional 168,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after acquiring an additional 737,922 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD opened at $165.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.