Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 35,583 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,583 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Cerner worth $11,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Cerner by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

CERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

