D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,691 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

NYSE DHI opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

