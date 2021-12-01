RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 303.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

Shares of RDHL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,049. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $134.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 57,718 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 24,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDHL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.