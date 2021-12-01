Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of BQ opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $135.09 million, a PE ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 1.95. Boqii has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $12.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Boqii stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boqii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boqii in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

