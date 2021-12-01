Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million.
Shares of Allbirds stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,598. Allbirds has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $32.44.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.
Allbirds Company Profile
Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
