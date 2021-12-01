Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million.

Shares of Allbirds stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,598. Allbirds has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $32.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

In related news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

