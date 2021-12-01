Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to announce $31.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.39 million to $32.50 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $6.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 380.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $35.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $41.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $23.27 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $34.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 584.71%.

VYGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $3.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $115.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,949 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

