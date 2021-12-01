Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.520-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.130 EPS.

NYSE:DLB traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.47. 2,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $83.23 and a one year high of $104.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.73.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.67.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $2,794,585.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,458 shares of company stock worth $8,025,751. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.