SafeBlast Trading 15.3% Lower This Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. SafeBlast has a market cap of $2.55 million and $214,611.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,855.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.24 or 0.00994376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.05 or 0.00256645 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00031623 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000095 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

