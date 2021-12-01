FintruX Network Market Capitalization Achieves $2.18 Million (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 1st. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. FintruX Network has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $6,835.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001283 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003455 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00045192 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.36 or 0.00238482 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007786 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00087443 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011536 BTC.
About FintruX Network
According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “
Buying and Selling FintruX Network
