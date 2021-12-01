FintruX Network Market Capitalization Achieves $2.18 Million (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 1st. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. FintruX Network has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $6,835.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00045192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.36 or 0.00238482 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00087443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011536 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

