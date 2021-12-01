JMP Securities Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $400.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $346.97 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $143.40 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,953.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total transaction of $2,377,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,329 shares of company stock valued at $103,155,421 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,230,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after purchasing an additional 457,984 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zscaler by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zscaler by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,973,000 after acquiring an additional 80,960 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

