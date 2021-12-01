Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Down 3.4%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 18,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,909,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

RIDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BTIG Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $874.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

