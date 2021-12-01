Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) shares traded down 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76. 1,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 809,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 12.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.38.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 366.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

