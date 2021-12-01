Fundamentun LLC Acquires 4,199 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,864 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.1% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 6,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,517 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.58.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $8.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.29. 20,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,710. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $466.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $425.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $432.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.05.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

