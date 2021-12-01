Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

LSGOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 26th.

LSGOF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

