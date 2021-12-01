Analysts Set Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) PT at $15.50

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research firms recently commented on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after buying an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 327.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 92,850 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. 39.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,636. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.35 million, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

