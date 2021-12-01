Analysts Set Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) PT at $15.50

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.
Several research firms recently commented on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.
In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ESTE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,636. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.35 million, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23.
Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Earthstone Energy Company Profile
Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
See Also: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.