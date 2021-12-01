Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $86.95. The company had a trading volume of 16,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,150. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.06 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

