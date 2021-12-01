Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies comprises about 0.7% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 491.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.45. 182,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,562,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.