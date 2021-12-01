Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up approximately 0.4% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 160,639 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,332. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

