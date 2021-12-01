SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 9.3% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $40,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,041 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,581,000 after purchasing an additional 444,406 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 545,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $155,228,000. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $3.64 on Wednesday, hitting $348.54. The stock had a trading volume of 209,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,720. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $294.75 and a twelve month high of $365.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.77.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.