G&S Capital LLC Purchases 372 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,253,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,957,000 after purchasing an additional 385,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,263,000 after purchasing an additional 198,440 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,827,000 after purchasing an additional 184,159 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADM. Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.73.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.90. 6,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,742. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

