Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.58. Approximately 2,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 131,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $993.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

