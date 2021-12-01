Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.58. Approximately 2,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 131,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $993.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.66.
About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)
Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.
