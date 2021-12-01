Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QABSY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.45. 2,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800. Qantas Airways has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

