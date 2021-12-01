Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,900 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the October 31st total of 197,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,129.0 days.

Gentera has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.

About Gentera

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

