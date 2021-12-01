6,083 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Purchased by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 18,312.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 84,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

RPG traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $213.60. 350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,033. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $149.33 and a one year high of $223.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.91.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.