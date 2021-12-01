G&S Capital LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 92.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,494 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $112,028,534.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,826,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,700,124 shares of company stock valued at $689,307,131. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085,284. The stock has a market cap of $390.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

