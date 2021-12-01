Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,755 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.1% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $236.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,384. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.42. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $247.76. The company has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

