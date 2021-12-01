ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Cuts Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,245,099,000 after buying an additional 272,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 33.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,722,000 after purchasing an additional 362,251 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SAP by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after purchasing an additional 332,017 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 6.9% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 720,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,209,000 after purchasing an additional 46,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.30. 4,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,022. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $161.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.88.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

