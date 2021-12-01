Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 411 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Walmart by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Walmart by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,859,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 596,057 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,054,000 after acquiring an additional 60,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $81,134,842.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,700,124 shares of company stock valued at $689,307,131. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.17. The company had a trading volume of 57,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085,284. The company has a market capitalization of $390.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

