Vivid Financial Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.43.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total value of $749,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total value of $2,032,289.71. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 332,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,968,874.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 672,919 shares of company stock valued at $123,653,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $168.79 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

