Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,791 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $27,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

