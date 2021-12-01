49,559 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Bought by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,000. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF comprises about 2.6% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $274,000.

IMCG stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.80. 164,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,075. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.42. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $76.39.

