eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Increased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $649,153,000 after purchasing an additional 197,845 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $483,747,000 after purchasing an additional 233,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,855,076 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $411,084,000 after purchasing an additional 407,580 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.04.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $34,257.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,630 shares of company stock worth $6,252,304. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $48.67 and a one year high of $81.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

