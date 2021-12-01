Clarius Group LLC Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.91.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total value of $1,395,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 214,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,361,710 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $221.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

