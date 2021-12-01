Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,190 Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 53.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 6.0% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 269,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 58.0% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

NYSE FTAI traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,025. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.87. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.47). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.35%.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Barclays started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.