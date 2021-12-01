Ballew Advisors Inc Increases Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for 2.4% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 241,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,153. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $58.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

