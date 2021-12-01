Ballew Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 36,500 ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM)

Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Ballew Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.89% of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EUM. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $15,762,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EUM traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,971. ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26.

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

