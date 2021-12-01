iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Bought by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up about 0.9% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5,061.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,676,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,476,000 after buying an additional 26,159,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,842,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,764 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3,072.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,564,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,956,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,608,000 after acquiring an additional 825,493 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 799,370 shares during the period.

BATS:EZU traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,946,555 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

