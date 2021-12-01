VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc reduced its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,165,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,200.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 75,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 68,090 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 62,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3,466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 45,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH traded up $5.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.46. 7,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,586. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $137.79 and a 1 year high of $248.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.36.

