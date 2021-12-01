Jordan Park Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jordan Park Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $78,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $7.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $426.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,137. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $330.04 and a 12 month high of $435.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

