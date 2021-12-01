iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,179 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.4% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.98. 23,772,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average of $76.05.

