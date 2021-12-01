Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 1,977 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 193,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises about 1.5% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $22,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,260,000 after purchasing an additional 174,248 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 11.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,339,000 after purchasing an additional 886,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $916,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.92. The stock had a trading volume of 41,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.21. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

